Sydney lockdown extended, remote learning returns

4 hours ago
Deborah Knight
coronaviruscovid-19Frank CarboneGladys Berejiklian
Article image for Sydney lockdown extended, remote learning returns

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has extended Sydney’s lockdown by a week as the city rushes to contain the Delta variant of COVID-19.

Sydney’s stay-at-home orders were scheduled to be lifted on Friday but have been extended to July 16.

Students will be required to learn from home but schools will remain open for students who need them and no child will be turned away from school.

27 new cases have been recorded in NSW.

Western Sydney has been identified as an area of greatest concern to health authorities, specifically the local government areas of Fairfield, Canterbury-Bankstown and Liverpool.

Fairfield City Council Mayor Frank Carbone told Deborah Knight the community will take the warnings seriously.

“And they have to take it seriously.

“There needs to be support from the state government for businesses. This is really difficult for a lot of the local businesses.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News

Deborah Knight
NewsNSW
