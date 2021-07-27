Education Minister ‘furious’ at Catholic school boss’ ‘irresponsible’ comments

The NSW Education Minister has shut down comments from the Catholic school sector over HSC exams.

The head of Sydney Catholic Schools, Tony Farley, has suggested affected students’ end-of-year results should have a stronger emphasis on school assessments, rather than the HSC.

Sarah Mitchell told Deborah Knight she “completely disagrees” with the comments.

“I think that they are very irresponsible.

“Frankly, as Education Minister, it made me pretty furious when I read those remarks this morning.”

Image: Getty/Mark Kolbe