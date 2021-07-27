2GB
Education Minister ‘furious’ at Catholic school boss’ ‘irresponsible’ comments

10 hours ago
The NSW Education Minister has shut down comments from the Catholic school sector over HSC exams.

The head of Sydney Catholic Schools, Tony Farley, has suggested affected students’ end-of-year results should have a stronger emphasis on school assessments, rather than the HSC.

Sarah Mitchell told Deborah Knight she “completely disagrees” with the comments.

“I think that they are very irresponsible.

“Frankly, as Education Minister, it made me pretty furious when I read those remarks this morning.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty/Mark Kolbe 

