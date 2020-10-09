Eastwood and Palm Beach locations added to COVID-19 alerts

NSW Health’s contact tracers have identified new locations in Sydney’s north where COVID-19 transmission may have occurred.

The new cases will be included in tomorrow’s numbers and contact tracing is still underway.

Anyone who attended the following venues is considered a casual contact and must monitor for symptoms and get tested immediately if they develop.

Palm Beach Fish & Chips, Barrenjoey Rd Palm Beach (Monday October 5 3.45pm to 4.00pm)

S-mart Eastwood, Rowe St Eastwood (Monday October 5 7.30pm to 7.45pm

Aldi Eastwood (Tuesday October 6 11.00am – 12.00pm)

Image: Getty