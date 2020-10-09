2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Eastwood and Palm Beach locations added to COVID-19 alerts

2 hours ago
2GB News
covid-19

NSW Health’s contact tracers have identified new locations in Sydney’s north where COVID-19 transmission may have occurred.

The new cases will be included in tomorrow’s numbers and contact tracing is still underway.

Anyone who attended the following venues is considered a casual contact and must monitor for symptoms and get tested immediately if they develop.

  • Palm Beach Fish & Chips, Barrenjoey Rd Palm Beach (Monday October 5 3.45pm to 4.00pm)
  • S-mart Eastwood, Rowe St Eastwood (Monday October 5 7.30pm to 7.45pm
  • Aldi Eastwood (Tuesday October 6 11.00am – 12.00pm)

 

Image: Getty

2GB News
HealthNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873