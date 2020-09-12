Dylan Edwards credits teammates for rise in confidence

Penrith fullback Dylan Edwards has credited his teammates for his rapid rise in confidence this season as the club continues its record-breaking season.

The Panthers sealed a home final last night after defeating the Eels in the Western Sydney derby 20-2, making it 13 straight wins this season.

Edwards was outstanding, running for 338 metres from the back while he also had nine tackle breaks in what’s been his best year in First Grade.

After and up and down 2019, the 24-year-old told The Continuous Call Team Penrith’s strong form has been one of the reasons behind his improvement.

“It’s probably a bit of everything,” Edwards said.

“Winning definitely helps and the boys are always supportive of me and my ability.

“I’ve got a good group of blokes around me to help push me forward.

“We really are a tight-knit group out here.

“We’ve really come together over the season and through the pre-season and really enjoy each other’s company which is really good.”

Penrith will chase their 14th straight win when they take on the Cowboys in Townsville next Friday in round 19.

Image: Penrith Panthers.