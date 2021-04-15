Duo responds to plight of Aussie tradition armed with beer

Two passionate bowlers have set out to save the classic Aussie bowlo, one beer at a time.

Matty Graham and Alex Light were distressed to see many bowling clubs, the heart of many suburbs and communities, close their doors.

“The small ones, who aren’t sitting on a good parcel of land or have assets, aren’t able to keep up with the times and consequently, memberships are dwindling,” they told Deborah Knight.

“Bowling clubs are just such an important part of the community, particularly in rural and regional places, where there’s not many places for the community to come together.”

After losing their jobs during the pandemic, the duo hatched a plan to keep local bowlos open: brewing beer.

A portion of the profits from their brew, Bowlo Beer, will go toward grants supporting local clubs.

