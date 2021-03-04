‘Due process has been lost’: Jim Wilson says Christian Porter has right to presumption of innocence

2GB Drive presenter Jim Wilson says those calling for an independent inquiry into historical rape allegations against cabinet minister Christian Porter are motivated by “self interest and politics”.

It comes as opposition leader Anthony Albanese urged the Prime Minister to start a full inquiry into the allegations now that the NSW Police have concluded theirs.

“How about the presumption of innocence until proven guilty? I mean that’s fundamental to a democracy,” he said in his editorial on 2GB Drive.

“It makes me sick in the stomach how this has all unfolded. It’s sordid, and so very, very sad.

“The lines have been blurred and due process has been lost in all this.”

