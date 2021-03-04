2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘Due process has been lost’:..

‘Due process has been lost’: Jim Wilson says Christian Porter has right to presumption of innocence

3 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Article image for ‘Due process has been lost’: Jim Wilson says Christian Porter has right to presumption of innocence

2GB Drive presenter Jim Wilson says those calling for an independent inquiry into historical rape allegations against cabinet minister Christian Porter are motivated by “self interest and politics”. 

It comes as opposition leader Anthony Albanese urged the Prime Minister to start a full inquiry into the allegations now that the NSW Police have concluded theirs.

“How about the presumption of innocence until proven guilty? I mean that’s fundamental to a democracy,” he said in his editorial on 2GB Drive.

“It makes me sick in the stomach how this has all unfolded. It’s sordid, and so very, very sad.

“The lines have been blurred and due process has been lost in all this.”

Click PLAY to hear the full editorial below

Jim Wilson
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873