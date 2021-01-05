2GB
Dubbo mayor ‘dumbfounded’ in wake of horrific hit-and-run deaths

5 hours ago
Chris Smith
Article image for Dubbo mayor ‘dumbfounded’ in wake of horrific hit-and-run deaths

A tiny community in NSW’s central-west is in mourning after two young children were killed in an alleged hit-and-run.

On Tuesday afternoon four boys and a mother were struck by an out-of-control car in Wellington, killing a six and seven-year-old and seriously injuring the others.

Council workers at the nearby pool rushed to the family’s aid.

The driver, a 25-year-old man, was arrested last night after allegedly fleeing the scene.

Dubbo Mayor Ben Shields told Chris Smith Wellington is a small, “extremely family-orientated” town, but like many regional communities has been affected by drug addiction.

He admitted he feels “dumbfounded” in the wake of the horrific accident.

“To be honest with you Chris, I don’t know … what I can even say to the people of Wellington now to even assist in any way.”

“What do I do? I’ve got this little town that’s just going to be absolutely devastated for a long time.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News

Chris Smith
