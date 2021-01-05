Dubbo mayor ‘dumbfounded’ in wake of horrific hit-and-run deaths
A tiny community in NSW’s central-west is in mourning after two young children were killed in an alleged hit-and-run.
On Tuesday afternoon four boys and a mother were struck by an out-of-control car in Wellington, killing a six and seven-year-old and seriously injuring the others.
Council workers at the nearby pool rushed to the family’s aid.
The driver, a 25-year-old man, was arrested last night after allegedly fleeing the scene.
Dubbo Mayor Ben Shields told Chris Smith Wellington is a small, “extremely family-orientated” town, but like many regional communities has been affected by drug addiction.
He admitted he feels “dumbfounded” in the wake of the horrific accident.
“To be honest with you Chris, I don’t know … what I can even say to the people of Wellington now to even assist in any way.”
“What do I do? I’ve got this little town that’s just going to be absolutely devastated for a long time.”
Click PLAY below to hear the full interview
Image: Nine News