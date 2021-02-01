Drug-fuelled Magic Millions party turns violent at Chris Waller stables

Ray Hadley has exclusively reported staff at Chris Waller’s Gold Coast stables engaged in a drug-fuelled party which turned violent.

Partygoers celebrating their victory in the Magic Millions two-year-old race trashed the property, and one person was taken to hospital after being beaten by others for allegedly trying to steal drugs from the group.

Another partygoer was found in a “disorientated state” the next day at the Gold Coast Racecourse, prompting the track manager to call an ambulance.

Queensland racing stewards will launch an investigation, Ray reported.

Chris Waller was not involved, but has confirmed to Ray two staff members involved in the alleged assault have resigned, while others have been stood down (full response below).

“No doubt he’ll be left to pick up the pieces,” Ray said.

Full statement from Chris Waller “There has been speculation that there was a party that got out of hand on the Gold Coast involving stable staff on the evening of Wednesday the 27th January. “As this incident was outside of work hours, I haven’t made comment in relation to this until today. “I can confirm that some of these staff were from my stable and have been stood down as a result of this incident which did include a physical altercation between two people who have resigned immediately. “Due to the incident being outside of work hours, we have to be careful how the matter is handled and therefore a thorough investigation is continuing. “All of our 140 staff across Australia are randomly drug tested which included all of our staff present on Monday the 25th of January at the Gold Coast, whom subsequently provided negative drug and alcohol samples. “I can assure all my loyal clients that it will be business as usual at my Gold Coast operation. “I am proud of the staff that currently work for Chris Waller Racing and they will always be supported through various issues whether it be work related or not, but a zero drug and alcohol policy will continue to be enforced.”

Image: Getty