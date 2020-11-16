2GB
Drug dealers to be searched by police without a warrant in NSW

8 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Mark Speakman
Article image for Drug dealers to be searched by police without a warrant in NSW

Proposed laws could see police “stop, detain and search” convicted drugs dealers and manufacturers without a warrant.

A pilot program in four local government areas would see drug dealers, as well as their homes and vehicles, searched but there are concerns people could be harassed by police.

NSW Attorney-General Mark Speakman told Ben Fordham the pilot would last two years.

“We want to see whether police having these powers disrupts drug activity.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
CrimeNews
