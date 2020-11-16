Drug dealers to be searched by police without a warrant in NSW
Proposed laws could see police “stop, detain and search” convicted drugs dealers and manufacturers without a warrant.
A pilot program in four local government areas would see drug dealers, as well as their homes and vehicles, searched but there are concerns people could be harassed by police.
NSW Attorney-General Mark Speakman told Ben Fordham the pilot would last two years.
“We want to see whether police having these powers disrupts drug activity.”
