2GB
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Drones delivering toilet paper

31 mins ago
Ben Fordham

These are the lengths people are going to in order to access toilet paper during the coronavirus panic.

In a video sent to Ben Fordham, ACT mum and journalist Lauren Dubois reveals how she is keeping up her toilet paper stocks at home via drone delivery.

The video shows a drone arriving at the front of her home in Canberra and lowering a package, filled with toilet paper and water.

It’s not the first time Lauren has accessed ‘essentials’ via the drone company called Wing.

Ben Fordham
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.