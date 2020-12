Drivers are being reminded to be safe on our roads as double demerit kick off from midnight tonight until January 3.

More than 290 people have died on NSW roads this year, with 52 per cent of deaths caused by excessive speed.

NSW Police Minister David Elliott told Chris Smith drivers need to slow down.

“We’ve actually got the worst road toll we’ve had for a while.”

