Guns drawn: Driver smashes into several cars during Bankstown pursuit

A man has been charged after allegedly crashing into multiple cars and assaulting police in Sydney’s south-west.

Officers tried to stop a van after it allegedly drove through a red light in Bankstown yesterday afternoon.

Police followed the van into a shopping centre car park where the man allegedly drove at the officers, who managed to jump out of the way, and hit several parked cars before stopping.

Officers tackled the man to the ground and were allegedly assaulted before the drew their guns.

The 20-year-old was charged with multiple offences, including dangerous driving, resisting arrest, assaulting police, driving whilst suspended and possessing cannabis.

He was refused bail and will appear at Bankstown Local Court tomorrow.

Superintendent Murray Reynolds told Ben Fordham one of the vehicles he allegedly hit into had a family inside.

“One vehicle had mum, a seven-year-old and a nine-year-old in it.”

