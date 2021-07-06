2GB
Drive listener’s ‘selfless act’ to give rare cancer sufferer extra years to live

4 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Article image for Drive listener’s ‘selfless act’ to give rare cancer sufferer extra years to live

A random act of kindness has seen a melanoma survivor extend his help to a fellow cancer patient.

Sarah McGoram yesterday shared her story with Jim Wilson, prompting a listener to call in on the open line with a truly incredible offer.

“He called me up because he sees himself as one of the lucky ones,” Sarah said.

“His treatment is actually a new treatment that is funded on the PBS.”

Sarah hasn’t been so lucky, fighting for her medication to be included in the scheme, which the elderly gentleman could relate to.

She hopes she won’t need to take up his offer.

“I was deeply touched by that generosity.”

Press PLAY below to hear the listener’s ‘selfless act’

 

Rare cancer patient pleads with government to buy her more years

Jim Wilson
HealthNews
