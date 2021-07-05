2GB
Rare cancer patient pleads with government to buy her more years

5 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Rare cancer sufferer Sarah McGoram is lobbying the government to allow her to see her son grow up.

At the age of 18, the now 43-year-old was diagnosed with rare gastrointestinal stromal tumors and told she had 12 months to live: “every year is a bonus”, she told Jim Wilson.

She’s been “riding the wave of medical research”, and forced to fight at every turn for breakthrough medication to be funded.

‘Qinlock’ is her last hope to see her son graduate high school, and it’s not on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme – yet.

“It just comes down to dollars.

“If this is not funded through the government … then my family have to try and find $10,000 a month just to keep me alive.”

Press PLAY below to hear Sarah’s story

 

