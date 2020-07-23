2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Dr Kerry Chant ‘strongly’ recommends mask wearing in this critical phase

2 hours ago
Jim Wilson
covid-19Dr Kerry ChantFace Masks

NSW recorded 19 new COVID-19 cases overnight, with health officials recommending people wear masks in crowded areas.

Chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant told Jim Wilson the ‘”true risk” isn’t necessarily reflected in where the current cases are residing across Sydney.

“What reflects the risk is whether those people were out and about.”


Dr Chant is asking people in this “critical phase”, to limit their non-essential movements and gatherings so health officials can “get on top of these outbreaks”.

“The main message I’ve got… is don’t go out and about when you’ve got symptoms; please isolate yourself and get tested and remain in isolation until you get your test result.

“I strongly would encourage people to wear masks where social distancing can’t be maintained.

“Wearing a face mask does afford additional protection, and what it really does is protect other people.”

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview

Image:  Nine News

Jim Wilson
AustraliaHealthNewsNSWTravel
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873