Dr Kerry Chant ‘strongly’ recommends mask wearing in this critical phase

NSW recorded 19 new COVID-19 cases overnight, with health officials recommending people wear masks in crowded areas.

Chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant told Jim Wilson the ‘”true risk” isn’t necessarily reflected in where the current cases are residing across Sydney.

“What reflects the risk is whether those people were out and about.”

#ALERT: NSW has recorded 19 new cases of #COVID19 over the past 24 hours. 12 are connected to known clusters, one is a person from Victoria self-isolating and three are returned travellers in hotel quarantine. The remaining three cases remain under investigation. #9News pic.twitter.com/wEJB6lBIGz — Nine News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) July 23, 2020



Dr Chant is asking people in this “critical phase”, to limit their non-essential movements and gatherings so health officials can “get on top of these outbreaks”.

“The main message I’ve got… is don’t go out and about when you’ve got symptoms; please isolate yourself and get tested and remain in isolation until you get your test result.

“I strongly would encourage people to wear masks where social distancing can’t be maintained.

“Wearing a face mask does afford additional protection, and what it really does is protect other people.”

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview

Image: Nine News