Minister ‘stunned’ as dozens fined after attending church in Sydney’s west

2 hours ago
FIRST WITH BEN FORDHAM
Christ Embassy Sydney
About 60 people from multiple hotspot areas have been caught attending a church in Sydney’s west.

The adults and children were allegedly participating in a sermon at Christ Embassy Sydney in Blacktown around 7.30 last night.

Thirty adults were issued $1000 fines for beaching health orders and the church was fined $5000.

Police inquiries revealed there were no QR codes in use and those in attendance were from various hotspot LGAs including Canterbury-Bankstown, Fairfield and Liverpool.

NSW Police Minister David Elliott told Ben Fordham he’s “stunned”.

“When you consider that churches are there to profess the message of hope and love, and to have those people just endanger communities because they are potentially going to spread a virus is extraordinary.”

Image: Google Maps

