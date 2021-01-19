2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Doubts over ‘cautious’ international border proposal

32 mins ago
Deborah Knight
border closuresinternational travelTourism and Travel
Article image for Doubts over ‘cautious’ international border proposal

A senior health official has said Australia’s international border is unlikely to reopen this year, sparking concern for the tourism industry’s recovery. 

Department of Health Secretary Brendan Murphy made the prediction in light of the health emergencies growing in other nations.

But Australian Federation of Travel Agents CEO Darren Rudd doubts it will take more than a year to reopen.

“I think Professor Murphy, with all due respect, he’s taking an overly cautious outlook,” he told Deborah Knight.

Mr Rudd said the rollout of coronavirus vaccinations overseas would  likely lend confidence to officials.

“We expect to see more volume in the travel bubble both ways with New Zealand.

“When that international border is liberated, there’ll be more certainty in the outbound and inbound travel than there will be domestic travel in Australia because of the border situation.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty 

Deborah Knight
AustraliaNewsTravel
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873