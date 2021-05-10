2GB
Double nod to Alf Stewart in Great Aussie Coin Hunt

3 hours ago
The Great Aussie Coin Hunt is back for a second time, recognising Australia’s icons.

It has people around the country searching for 26 limited edition $1 coins, each representing a different letter of the alphabet.

Iconic soap Home and Away will be stamped on the coins, along with the likes of the Opera House and the beloved Tim Tam.

Home and Away star Ray Meagher told Deborah Knight he noticed another nod to his character among the coins.

“Akubra hats … Alf Stewart has had one on his head for the last 34 years!”

Image: Australia Post

