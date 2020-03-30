‘Don’t come’ to regional NSW, says Deputy Premier

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro has discouraged visitors from travelling to isolated regional and rural communities until the threat from coronavirus has passed.

“I was out in the far west a few weeks ago,” he tells Ray Hadley, “and it was clear in those communities our health system… [isn’t] designed to have the manpower nor the ability to really manage this COVID-19 crisis, if there was an outbreak of significant numbers.

“That can only possibly happen if there’s an influx of people to the regions.”

Mr Barilaro says he’s grateful for the way city-dwellers supported the bush during the drought and bushfire crises, but now regional communities have a very different request.

“I’ll look forward to embracing you all at Christmas, but right now, my message is if you don’t need to, don’t come.”

