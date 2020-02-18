‘Doesn’t do your mind any good’: Aussies onboard the Diamond Princess cruise

An Australian couple quarantined aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan have opened up on their decision to take up the government’s offer.

Jan and Dave Binskin are among more than 3700 passengers, including 200 Australians, who have been trapped in their cabins for two weeks.

Japan’s Health Ministry confirmed that 454 passengers had contracted the virus, including 16 Aussies.

The federal government is giving Australian citizens trapped on the vessel the choice of remaining there in quarantine or being flown to a Darwin mining camp where they will be kept for 14 days.

Dave tells Ben Fordham to them it’s not really a choice and they will be onboard the Qantas evacuation flight.

“The quarantine hasn’t worked here… I think it would be better on our home soil.

“We’ve got to be two metres apart from other people. Seeing the ones that are missing, that doesn’t really do your mind any good.

“We’ve been here 14 days, we’ve had increasing cases every day, our personal opinion is from day one we should have been shipped home and done our quarantine in Australia.”

