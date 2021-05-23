2GB
Doctors want more COVID jabs with patients currently ‘missing out’

13 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Dr Theo Aroney
There are calls for GPs to be given more COVID-19 vaccine supply as Australians are told to get the jab.

Bondi Junction GP Theo Aroney told Ben Fordham the practice has received COVID-19 vaccine doses after a week of delays.

Anyone over the age of 50 is able to get vaccinated against COVID at their GP.

Dr Theo Aroney says the 300 fortnightly doses are not enough.

“My patients are missing out while other practices can’t get rid of their excess vaccine supply.

“The government needs to supply vaccines to GPs proportional to the number of patients that attend their practices.”

