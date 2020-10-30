Do or die for young Wallabies as debutantes step into the spotlight

The Wallabies will have their final chance at breaking Australia’s Bledisloe Cup drought on Saturday night.

The squad will feature four new debutantes, including 20-year-old Noah Lolesio.

Former Wallaby and Fox Sports presenter Phil Kearns told James Willis the youth-heavy strategy will have a big impact on the Wallabies’ culture.

“I’ve got a lot of belief in this team.

“They’re a chance this year, but let me tell you, this team over the next two or three years is going to develop into something that’s really special.”

Image: Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images