Do or die for young Wallabies as debutantes step into the spotlight

2 hours ago
James Willis
The Wallabies will have their final chance at breaking Australia’s Bledisloe Cup drought on Saturday night.

The squad will feature four new debutantes, including 20-year-old Noah Lolesio.

Former Wallaby and Fox Sports presenter Phil Kearns told James Willis the youth-heavy strategy will have a big impact on the Wallabies’ culture.

“I’ve got a lot of belief in this team.

“They’re a chance this year, but let me tell you, this team over the next two or three years is going to develop into something that’s really special.”

Image: Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images

