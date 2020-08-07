DNA breakthrough sheds light on bushland bones mystery

DNA analysis has revealed the profile of man whose bones were discovered in bushland.

The bones, discovered in the Royal National Park south of Sydney in 2018, were initially identified by a forensic anthropologist as belonging to a 25-40-year-old man about 175cm tall.

Subsequent DNA phenotyping and carbon dating tests then revealed the man was of Asian descent, with brown eyes and black hair, and died between 1985 and 2005.

The next step for homicide detectives is to gather DNA samples from the family members of missing persons who match the profile.

Homicide Squad Commander Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty told Ray Hadley the pool has been reduced to around 20 possible matches, and is constantly narrowing.

“The problem is, even though we have all this scientific [advancement], … we still need to get information from the public.

“This person may not have been reported missing, or might be someone that’s just lost contact with someone.

“If they hear the description of this person and say ‘You know what, I haven’t seen that person for some time’, that could be the information we need.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Image: Getty