2GB
‘Disgraceful and dangerous’: Jim Wilson tears into protester parents

3 hours ago
Jim Wilson
anti-lockdownProtestSydney
Article image for ‘Disgraceful and dangerous’: Jim Wilson tears into protester parents

Jim Wilson has torn into parents who put their own children’s health at risk by attending a massive anti-lockdown protest in Sydney.

The “blood-boiling” scenes from the weekend had Jim calling for custodial sentences for the protesters.

“How about the mums and dads who took their kids along to the rally?

“Honestly, I fear for the future of our youngsters sometimes!

“You’re a pack of halfwits whose behaviour was down right disgraceful and dangerous, and there’s no amount of Pfizer that can fix that.”

Press PLAY below to hear Jim’s comments in full

South-western Sydney community leaders have joined in the condemnation of those who attended, including Belmore GP Dr Jamal Rifi

He spent the day vaccinating people while others rioted in the streets.

“It was heartbreaking, to be honest.

“[We] all felt like being stabbed in the back.”

Press PLAY below to hear the Doctor’s reaction in full

Image: Don Arnold/Getty Images

Jim Wilson
NewsNSW
