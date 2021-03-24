2GB
Dine and Discover scheme sends regional pub into ‘never-ending spiral’

37 seconds ago
Jim Wilson
Article image for Dine and Discover scheme sends regional pub into ‘never-ending spiral’

The rollout of the NSW government’s $100 Dine and Discover vouchers has hit road bumps.

The scheme has already faced criticism over its exclusion of takeaway meals, and alcohol at pubs and clubs.

Coonamble’s Bucking Bull Hotel is facing an extra hurdle, unable to register for the scheme due to an apparent glitch.

Co-owner Scott Richardson told Jim Wilson he and wife Jenny have been left chasing answers from Service NSW and the minister responsible.

“We’re in this never-ending spiral, and all the Service NSW website tells us is ‘there’s a problem’.

“It doesn’t tell us what the problem is.”

Customer Service Minister Victor Dominello’s office have told Drive they’ve been in contact with the Bucking Bull, surprising Scott.

“That’s a surprise mate – thanks for the news – no, we haven’t heard from anyone!

“We’re a little pub, in a little town … we could take advantage of this and it could really help us out.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full story

