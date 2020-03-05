Digger who died alone given send-off he deserves

A British WWII veteran who died alone in hospital will be honoured with a farewell funeral attended by hundreds.

Brian Fortune, who risked his life for his country and spent five years as a prisoner of war, passed away last month at the age of 94, alone and with no next of kin.

The Ipswich RSL heard about his passing and decided they would hold a public funeral for Mr Fortune to give him the send-off he deserves.

Since putting the word out they have been inundated by people who want to help farewell the veteran.

Ipswich RSL Sub-Branch Secretary Debbie Wadwell tells Deborah Knight they are overwhelmed by the response from the public and this is really what the RSL is about.

“It’s about farewelling and… sending off our veterans.

“We’re just so humbled that so many people want to offer their services for this veteran.”

Image: Getty / Sandra Schmid