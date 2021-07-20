2GB
Diesel slams ‘frustrating’ treatment of musicians during pandemic

6 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Article image for Diesel slams ‘frustrating’ treatment of musicians during pandemic

Ahead of the release and tour of his new album, six-time ARIA award winner Diesel has slammed the treatment of the entertainment industry during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to Deborah Knight, Diesel said more needs to be done to protect the jobs and livelihoods of artists and musicians after lockdowns disrupted the industry globally.

Press PLAY below to hear the story behind one of Diesel’s new songs

 

“It’s obvious when you’re standing in the arts and entertainment industry that there are other industries that just get the green light … and here we are sitting on our hands.

“It’s frustrating.

“There’s this mentality about entertainers or musicians, it’s kind of like we’re not real people, we don’t have real jobs, we’re just like people with little bells on our toes and come in when we need to be cheered up.

“We need to grow the ‘F’ up.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

The new album, Alone with the Blues, is an 11-track mix of original songs and covers, is available in stores and to stream on Friday July 1.

Diesel is also embarking on a national tour of his new solo accomplishment from July though September.

For all the tour dates and tickets, click HERE.

