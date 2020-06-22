Deputy Premier willing to look at mandatory sentencing for assaults on officers

The Deputy Premier says he’s willing to look at a proposal for mandatory minimum sentencing for people who assault police.

More than 10 officers have been attacked within a week and NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller has thrown his support behind the introduction of mandatory sentencing.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian says existing penalties are tough enough but Deputy Premier John Barilaro has told Ben Fordham he’s happy to consider the proposal.

“If that’s the sort of thing we’d need to do to give them greater protection, happy to look at that.

“That’s something we could raise in cabinet and bring back in the new sitting term.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview