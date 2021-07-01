Deputy Premier tells Minister to ‘take some responsibility’ over self-isolation

The downgrading and subsequent re-upgrading of health advice for Customer Service Minister Victor Dominello has sparked accusations of hypocrisy.

The Minister was initially deemed a close contact of COVID-positive Agriculture Minister Adam Marshall, then later deemed a casual contact.

After attending a press conference on Wednesday morning with the Premier, Mr Dominello was then told he was in fact a close contact and should isolate until July 6.

The mistake occurred as a result of miscommunication between two NSW Health representatives who spoke to Mr Dominello about different sites of exposure, Dr Kerry Chant said.

Jim Wilson asked Deputy Premier John Barilaro, who was deemed a close contact of Mr Marshall and remains in a 14-day isolation, if the Customer Service Minister should have continued to isolate regardless.

“I don’t mince my words, I’ll say absolutely yes.

“In my mind, Minister Dominello yesterday should’ve questioned the reclassification.

“You’ve got to take some … level of responsibility.

“People were having a go at that limousine driver … saying regardless that the government didn’t mandate mask-wearing, and didn’t mandate that he be vaccinated, shouldn’t he have used common sense?

“Well if you apply that to that person, you then have to apply that all of us.”

Press PLAY below to hear the Deputy Premier’s reprimand

Image: NSW Health