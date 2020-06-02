Deputy Premier reveals when community sport will be on the cards for adults

Over 18s can expect to be allowed to resume community sport in July after the NSW government today made an announcement on junior sport.

NSW will lift restrictions on community sport on July 1, beginning with sports for those 18 years and under.

But there have been concerns about the viability of clubs without over 18s sports.

Deputy Premier John Barilaro told Deborah Knight he’s confident over 18s will be allowed to participate in community sport next month.

“I envisage in July any other restrictions that we have in place will be lifted.

“The adults can train in the meantime.”

