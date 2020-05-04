Deputy Premier ‘confident’ in Andrew Constance’s chance at federal politics

Deputy Premier John Barilaro is confident NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance can win the federal marginal seat of Eden-Monaro.

Mr Barilaro had been tipped to run but decided against it.

Now, Bega MP Andrew Constance will contest the federal seat of Eden-Monaro, facing off against Labor candidate and Bega Mayor Kristy McBain.

Mr Barilaro told Chris Smith he supports his colleague.

“If you’re going to compare me versus Andrew Constance that’s not even worth comparing.

“Andrew and I had always agreed that neither one of us would contest the seat against each other. It’s something we’ve talked about for years and years and we’ve honoured that.

“I’m confident Andrew Constance, if he’s pre-selected, he’d win the seat.”

