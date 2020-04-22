Deputy Chief Medical Officer outlines which COVID-19 restrictions could be lifted first

Deputy Chief Medical Officer has explained which restrictions could be lifted first after the Prime Minister indicated changes could be made in three weeks time.

Australia has maintained a flattening of the curve and the government is hopeful, if infection rates remain low, the road out could be put in place.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth tells Alan Jones if numbers stay low they will review certain social restrictions.

“We’ll look at the numbers of people we want in gatherings.

“We’ll look at retail stores… we never closed retail stores but we will want to see people moving about society again.

“But they’ll be moving about with all those new behaviours we’ve put in. Keeping a distance, washing our hands, cough etiquette.”

Image: Getty