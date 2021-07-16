2GB
Deputy Chef de Mission reacts to Liz Cambage’s withdrawal from Olympics

3 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Liz CambageTokyo Olympics
Article image for Deputy Chef de Mission reacts to Liz Cambage’s withdrawal from Olympics

Basketball star Liz Cambage is the latest Australian athlete to pull out of the Tokyo Olympics, citing mental health reasons.

Cambage released a statement saying that recently she has been worried about heading into a ‘bubble’ Olympics with no family no friends, no fans and no support system.

The withdrawal follows reports the Opals star was involved in a physical and verbal altercation during a match in Las Vegas.

Three-time Olympic swimmer and Tokyo deputy Chef de Mission Susie O’Neill told Jim Wilson she had read Cambage’s statement.

“I wish her well with her recovery.

“But the Opals are a professional team; we’ve got a great coach in Sandy Brondello so I’m sure they’ll still do very well over in Tokyo.”

Press PLAY below to hear her response in full

Image: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

BasketballOlympicsSports
