2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Sports
  • ‘Defence wins Premierships’: Johnathan Thurston’..

‘Defence wins Premierships’: Johnathan Thurston’s Round 4 predictions

4 hours ago
Mark Levy
JOHNATHAN THURSTONMANLY SEA EAGLESPenrith Panthersrugby league featured
Article image for ‘Defence wins Premierships’: Johnathan Thurston’s Round 4 predictions

Queensland rugby league legend Johnathan Thurston has found it hard to argue against a Sea Eagles wipeout tonight, when Manly go head to head with the Penrith Panthers.

The Panthers have only conceded 10 points in the Premiership competition so far.

Despite losing Dylan Edwards to a hand injury, Thurston told Mark Levy the Panthers’ united edges and middle will make them hard to beat.

“Defence wins Premierships.

“Over the last 10 to 15 years, the top two defensive sides in the competition have played in the Grand Final.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873