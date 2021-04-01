‘Defence wins Premierships’: Johnathan Thurston’s Round 4 predictions

Queensland rugby league legend Johnathan Thurston has found it hard to argue against a Sea Eagles wipeout tonight, when Manly go head to head with the Penrith Panthers.

The Panthers have only conceded 10 points in the Premiership competition so far.

Despite losing Dylan Edwards to a hand injury, Thurston told Mark Levy the Panthers’ united edges and middle will make them hard to beat.

“Defence wins Premierships.

“Over the last 10 to 15 years, the top two defensive sides in the competition have played in the Grand Final.”

