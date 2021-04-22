Defence Minister insists Australia won’t be ‘bullied’ after rejected trade deal

Defence Minister Peter Dutton has voiced his support for the decision by Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne to scrap the Victorian Belt and Road initiative.

Mr Dutton told Ray Hadley foreign matters are “solely an issue for the Commonwealth government”.

“We’re worried about cyber attacks and we’re worried, obviously, about state governments that enter into contracts with the Communist Party that are against our interest.”

While the decision may agitate tensions between Australia and China, Mr Dutton said he doesn’t expect a reaction from the Chinese Communist Party.

“I would be very disappointed if that was the case.

“We, like China, exert our sovereign rights and as a proud country, we’re not going to allow our policy, our principles, our values to be undermined.

“We aren’t going to be bullied by anyone, we are going to stand up for what we believe in.”

Image: Getty