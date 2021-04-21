Marise Payne rips up Victoria’s Belt and Road agreement

The Belt and Road initiative has been scrapped by the federal government.

It was part of four agreements made by the Victorian government with foreign powers that the federal government had cancelled.

Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne told Ben Fordham the deals were not in the national interest.

“I want to be clear, it’s not aimed at any one country.

“It’s about making sure that we have arrangements between states and territories that are consistent with Australia’s foreign policies.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty