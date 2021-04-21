2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Marise Payne rips up Victoria’s Belt and Road agreement

6 hours ago
Ben Fordham
MARISE PAYNE
Article image for Marise Payne rips up Victoria’s Belt and Road agreement

The Belt and Road initiative has been scrapped by the federal government.

It was part of four agreements made by the Victorian government with foreign powers that the federal government had cancelled.

Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne told Ben Fordham the deals were not in the national interest.

“I want to be clear, it’s not aimed at any one country.

“It’s about making sure that we have arrangements between states and territories that are consistent with Australia’s foreign policies.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
AustraliaNewsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873