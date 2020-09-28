‘Deep concern’ over medicine shortages amid wharfies industrial action

Port Botany industrial action is prompting concerns of a critical medicine shortage as wharfies delay cargo deliveries.

The Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt told Ray Hadley “it is a matter of deep concern” because the vast majority of medicine arrives by sea.

Mr Hunt said the medicines arriving through Port Botany “will in some weeks … start to see shortfalls” and this pay dispute has “the Australian public caught in the middle of it”.

“Oncology, arthritis, cardiovascular, diabetes; all of these medicines are potentially at risk.

“And it’s not just a delay, if they had to be transferred from ship to plane … there’s a risk that you would have a temperature breach if they’re cold controlled and therefore the medicines would be ruined.”

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview

Patrick Terminals CEO Michael Jovicic has spoken to Ray Hadley about the disputes.

He says 90,000 containers are currently delayed off the coast.

“I have applied to the Fair Work Commission to seek to end the MUA industrial action.”

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview

Image: Nine News