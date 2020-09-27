Deputy PM urges swift solution as wharfies ‘go slow’ affects farmers

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack says a swift solution on industrial action holding up ships coming in and out of Sydney is needed.

Wharfies at Port Botany are on a “go slow” as the Maritime Union works on pay negotiations.

While those negotiations continue the workers are doing the bare minimum, with 30,000 empty containers now sitting on the docks.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack told Ben Fordham it affects farmers the most.

“They can’t get their produce … to the market.

“This is not good enough, not Australian and needs to be resolved quickly.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Road Freight NSW CEO Simon O’Hara told Ben Fordham “it’s a nightmare”.

“During a pandemic … this is having a major effect on the NSW economy and, broadly, the Australian economy.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News