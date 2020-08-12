Decades old secret revealed in a great parliament tragedy

A decades-old secret has finally been revealed surrounding one of parliament’s greatest tragedies.

Three federal cabinet ministers were killed in a plane crash on this day, 80 years ago.

The plane was en route to Parliament House from Victoria when it crashed just outside of Canberra airport.

Despite countless investigations failing to uncover what happened, it was a discussion between a government minister and longtime parliamentary librarian, Sir Harold White in 1990 when the secret was revealed.

Dr Michael Wooldridge, Health Minister in the Howard Government told Ben Fordham what he was told that day has weighed heavily on him for 30 years.

“I have always felt a little bit guilty because the families never knew about it.”

Image: Getty