Deborah Knight dismisses Commissioner’s consent app ‘hornet’s nest’

Deborah Knight has cast aside a suggestion by the NSW Police Commissioner to develop a sexual consent app for failing to encompass the nuances of consent.

“Now, the NSW Police Commissioner has opened quite the hornet’s nest,” Deborah said.

“A lot of people have said it’s not exactly romantic but it’s also not going to work!”

Deborah argued the idea has a two-dimensional notion of consent, which doesn’t account for a change of mind.

“[If] they’ve already given consent and if they say no, who do you believe?

“I applaud him for coming up with ideas like this app but I don’t think the app is the answer.

“No has got to mean no, whether you swiped the app or not.”

Click PLAY below to hear Deborah’s comments in full