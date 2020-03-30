2GB
Deborah Knight blasts model’s ‘whinge-fest’

10 hours ago
Deborah Knight
coronavirusLara Worthingtonquarantine

Australian model Lara Worthington has complained about the five-star hotel where her mother is quarantined on social media.

Deborah Knight is shocked that Ms Worthington called out the hotel as “unacceptable” rather than being grateful for the focus on safety.

“I just cannot believe people are getting a bee in their bonnet about the fact that they’re in isolation and whinging about the fact that it’s not five-star conditions.

It’s being done for a reason, to keep Lara Worthington’s mum safe, to keep my mum safe, to keep all the mum’s out there safe.”

Deborah Knight
HealthTravel
