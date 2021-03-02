2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Rob Mammone calls a cringing Deborah Knight over ‘gruesome’ footage

2 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Robert Mammone
Article image for Rob Mammone calls a cringing Deborah Knight over ‘gruesome’ footage

Deborah Knight received a call from Underbelly star Rob Mammone after she was caught cringing over Gold Coast Medical footage. 

Executive Producer Harnsle snapped a picture of Deborah shielding her vision from the screen.

As it turned out, Mammone, who lends his voice to the narration, also struggles to watch the surgical imagery.

“I’ve got to sort of match the dialogue to the pictures,” he told Deborah.

“It was pretty gruesome.”

“You’re a brave man,” said Deborah.

“Well, we’ve gotta do what we have to do sometimes, don’t we?” he responded.

Click PLAY below to hear more 

Deborah Knight
Entertainment
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873