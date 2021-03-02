Rob Mammone calls a cringing Deborah Knight over ‘gruesome’ footage

Deborah Knight received a call from Underbelly star Rob Mammone after she was caught cringing over Gold Coast Medical footage.

Executive Producer Harnsle snapped a picture of Deborah shielding her vision from the screen.

As it turned out, Mammone, who lends his voice to the narration, also struggles to watch the surgical imagery.

“I’ve got to sort of match the dialogue to the pictures,” he told Deborah.

“It was pretty gruesome.”

“You’re a brave man,” said Deborah.

“Well, we’ve gotta do what we have to do sometimes, don’t we?” he responded.

Click PLAY below to hear more