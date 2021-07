Deadlines extended and exams postponed for HSC students

The NSW Education Standards Authority has revised the HSC exam and assessment timetable in light of lockdown delays.

Year 12 students enrolled in subjects with major projects will gain a two-week deadline extension, with Industrial Technology students receiving a four-week extension.

Drama performances will now run from September 6-17, however music performances continue as scheduled for August 30 to September 10.

Written exams will now begin on October 19.

HSC results will be released on December 17.

