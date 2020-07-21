Deadline looms to have your say on Powerhouse site demolition plans

It’s the final day to make submissions on heritage buildings in Parramatta being demolished to make way for the new Powerhouse Museum.

St George’s Terrace, built in 1881, and Willow Grove, built circa 1886, will be knocked down.

Ray Hadley described them as “magnificent structures”.

Parramatta Councillor Donna Davis said there had been a huge reaction to the plan in the community.

“The community is very upset about this Ray,” she said.

“They just don’t understand why we can’t have both.

“There’s no reason why we can’t have heritage and development and investment in arts and culture in Parramatta.

“There’s a point blank concern from residents as to why they can’t have these buildings saved and also have that investment.”

To voice your opposition to the demolition of the heritage houses at Parramatta, click HERE to lodge your submission, or email Contact Planner Marcus.Jennejohn@planning.nsw.gov.au

Submissions close 5pm Tuesday 21 July 2020.

