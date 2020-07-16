Council powerless to stop Powerhouse site demolition plans

Ray Hadley has slammed the push to demolish heritage buildings for the new Powerhouse Museum site as “absolute madness”.

St George’s Terrace, built in 1881, and Willow Grove, built circa 1886, have been slated for demolition to make way for the Parramatta expansion of the Powerhouse Museum.

“We have two heritage listed homes being knocked over to build a new building to contain heritage listed items!” said Ray.

“I just can’t get my head around that… it just doesn’t make any sense!”

Parramatta Councillor Donna Davis told Ray Hadley not one councillor has supported the demolition of the buildings.

“There’s been several unanimous decisions in the chamber to say that we must retain those buildings in any future development site.”

Ms Davis said the council originally bought the land, which includes the buildings, to create a community precinct to highlight the culture and heritage of the area.

“When the state government sacked the council back in 2016 they installed an administrator and … the deal was done to sell those sites to the state government for the Powerhouse Museum.”

To voice your opposition to the demolition of the heritage houses at Parramatta, lodge your submission at:

https://www.planningportal.nsw.gov.au/major-projects/…/26576

or email Contact Planner Marcus.Jennejohn@planning.nsw.gov.au

Submissions close Tuesday 21 July 2020.

