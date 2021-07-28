Day five full of golden moments for ‘extraordinary’ Australian Olympians

It’s been a spectacular day for Australia at the Tokyo Olympics, adding three new gold medals to our tally.

20-year-old swimmer Ariarne Titmus has won her second gold in days, fighting back in the last 50 metres of the 200 metres freestyle.

Father Steve Titmus told Jim Wilson it’s been an “extraordinary” couple of days.

“She’s such a level-headed girl, and she had a race plan … talk about a tease, and give the parents a heart attack!

“We’re just delighted for her, and we’re so proud.”

When asked if she had “full faith [Ariarne] would get the job done”, mother Robyn Titmus admitted doubts crept in.

“I don’t know that I would say it was 100 per cent, but I just know that you wouldn’t want to be up against her in the last 50!”

Earlier, Australia claimed our first gold medals in rowing, with both our men’s and women’s four leading from start to finish.

Original ‘Oarsome Foursome’ rower James Tomkins told Jim Wilson it was a “brilliant” performance from both crews.

“We knew they were quick [at training] … but Jim you’ve still got to go there and actually do it.

“It was so exciting … and so emotional to watch them come down.”

