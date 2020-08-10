2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Darren Lockyer looks to the long-term to save Brisbane Broncos

10 hours ago
Mark Levy
Billy SlaterBrisbane BroncosDarren Lockyerrugby league featured

Brisbane Broncos legend and board member Darren Lockyer says the club’s issues aren’t going away any time soon.

The embattled Broncos are currently dealing with the loss of coach Anthony Seibold and leader Darius Boyd, as well as underperformance in the competition in general.

Mr Lockyer told Mark Levy and Billy Slater it will take a lot of time and hard work for the club to break their drought.

“When it rains, it pours.

“We’ve had a really poor season on the field and we’ve had some poor decisions off the field.

“It just compounded.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873