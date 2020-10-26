Daniel Andrews announces ‘long overdue’ removal of Victorian restrictions

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has eased restrictions on gatherings and hospitality after the state recorded 0 cases for the first time in nearly five months.

Retailers, restaurants, cafes and bars will reopen from Wednesday, with up to 50 people allowed in hospitality venues outdoors.

A 25km travel limit remains in place, but the “four reasons to leave home” have been removed.

The Premier has faced pressure to begin relaxing Victoria’s tough lockdown restrictions, with the state recording positive cases in the single digits daily for nearly a fortnight.

He congratulated Victorians for “staying the course” and remaining patient.

“We are able to say that now is the time to open up.”

Former Victorian premier Jeff Kennett told Jim Wilson the announcement is “long overdue”.

He foreshadowed a mass exodus of unemployed and bankrupted Victorians moving interstate as soon as JobKeeper payments expire.

“The question is, what happens if there’s another cluster outbreak? How will the government react then?

“We can’t have any more false starts.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News