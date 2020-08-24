Daniel Andrews plans to extend state of emergency by 12 months
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews wants to extend the state of emergency by 12 months.
Victorian law dictates a state of emergency can only be extended for six months with the current state of emergency declaration expiring on September 13.
The Premier said he would ask parliament to extend the allowable period to 12 months.
Liberal MP Tim Smith told Ben Fordham the Premier should front parliament each time he wants to extend the state of emergency.
“This bloke is out of control.”
