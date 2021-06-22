2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Dangerous driving charges against Charlie Teo’s daughter ‘mysteriously’ dropped

4 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Nicola Teo
Article image for Dangerous driving charges against Charlie Teo’s daughter ‘mysteriously’ dropped

Dangerous and negligent driving charges against Nicola Teo, daughter of prominent neurosurgeon Charlie Teo, have been dropped by the NSW Director of Public Prosecutions.

Ms Teo was involved in a head-on crash in 2019 that seriously injured motorcyclist and former bikie boss Jock Ross.

Court reporter Gil Taylor told Ray Hadley the decision surprised everyone present, and no explanation was given by either the Crown or defence in a “very rare” occurrence.

“Practically everyone in court, including Nicola Teo and her friends who were with her today, were just looking sideways wondering what was happening.”

Gil has contacted the DPP for comment.

Press PLAY below to hear the latest

 

Ray Hadley
LawNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873