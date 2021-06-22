Dangerous driving charges against Charlie Teo’s daughter ‘mysteriously’ dropped

Dangerous and negligent driving charges against Nicola Teo, daughter of prominent neurosurgeon Charlie Teo, have been dropped by the NSW Director of Public Prosecutions.

Ms Teo was involved in a head-on crash in 2019 that seriously injured motorcyclist and former bikie boss Jock Ross.

Court reporter Gil Taylor told Ray Hadley the decision surprised everyone present, and no explanation was given by either the Crown or defence in a “very rare” occurrence.

“Practically everyone in court, including Nicola Teo and her friends who were with her today, were just looking sideways wondering what was happening.”

Gil has contacted the DPP for comment.

Press PLAY below to hear the latest